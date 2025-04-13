Nick Cain: Premiership clubs need to set higher standards

By Nick Cain - Read his expert opinion every week

The most concerning aspect of the Harlequins no-show against Leinster at Croke Park last weekend, which finished in a 62-0 European Cup rout, is that the club’s leading England internationals, and would-be Test players, lacked the motivation to battle for places on this summer’s Lions tour.

The flip-flop defensive failings of the Premiership pervaded the Round of 16, with not just Harlequins, but also Leicester, Saracens and Sale blitzed – although at least the last two clubs put up a first-half fight before forgetting it is an 80-minute ga...