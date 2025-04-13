Jeremy Guscott: Power of four will be crucial for Andy Farrell

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken and unmissable... every week

In terms of pedigree, the 2025 British & Irish Lions squad selected by head coach Andy Farrell next month to tour Australia will not have a “generational” player like France does in Antoine Dupont.

However, while the Lions do not have that luxury, Farrell does have four world-class options in fly-half Finn Russell, lock Maro Itoje, tighthead Tadhg Furlong, and hooker Dan Sheehan, as long as they are at their best.

Players that are world-class are consistently good, and have put in a body of work to establish those credentials....