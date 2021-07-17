Let’s pour cold water over this Rassie Erasmus ruse | Nick Cain

THE Rassie Erasmus decision to become a waterboy-coach during the midweek clash between the Lions and South Africa A sparked an argument which has been waiting in the wings for years.

Erasmus, who is now South Africa’s director of rugby, took over the coaching of the A team when Jacques Nienaber – who succeeded him as Springbok coach after the 2019 World Cup triumph – was forced into Covid self-isolation.

Erasmus has always had a reputation as a left-field tactical thinker, with the 6-2 ‘bomb-squad’ bench split during the last World Cup a case in point. This time he was not so much left-f...