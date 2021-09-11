I fear these World 12s are only about making money | Shane Williams

The new World 12s proposal has been the talk of rugby and while we must reserve a bit of judgement until we learn more detail, I don’t mind being honest about my initial reaction.

I was first made aware of the news on social media because a lot of people tagged me in and said I was the perfect fit for a shorter format of our great game.

They must be unaware I retired from Test rugby in 2011! Maybe 12s might have suited me a decade ago, but it certainly wouldn’t now even though I have stayed fit in my old age!

The World 12s strikes me as a money-making business first of all. I’m not sure t...