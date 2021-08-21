Michael Hooper shows his class in best Wallaby tradition | Peter Jackson

A BRIEF encounter with Ian Chappell long ago served as early notice to be wary of Australian Test captains. Quite why the air in Swansea turned blue during the tourists’ three-day match against Glamorgan has been lost in the mists of time other than that Chappell was not in the best of moods.

A question from a Sunday paper colleague prompted him to blow a fuse and storm back to the dressing-room, smoke billowing out of both ears. That Chappell admitted years later a preference for his team to be described as ‘a bunch of bastards’ rather than ‘a nice bunch of blokes’ came as no surprise.

