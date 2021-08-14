Lions tour 2025: These Lions would thrill in Australia with Lam’s magic

Brendan Gallagher picks his Lions coach and starting XV for the 2025 tour

TRYING to anticipate a Lions starting fifteen is difficult enough four days before its announcement let alone four years but it’s also fun to try and envisage what the starting line up might look like for the First Test of the 2025 Australian tour even if that Test might actually be against Fiji rather than the Aussies. Let’s hope that talk of the Fijians being brought into the tour is not too far from the mark.

I’m starting with the premise that the Lions, in order to survive and fight off the clubs and Unions who a...