Perpignan power up for return to Top 14 | James Harrington

Perpignan returned to the Top 14 in style after a two-year break, comprehensively beating Biarritz 33-14 in yesterday evening’s ProD2 final at Montpellier’s GGL Stadium.

The Catalans had the better of an error-strewn opening half under the early evening sun, courtesy of a George Tilsley touchdown in the 11th minute, awarded without reference to the TMO despite the suspicion of a forward final pass.

Melvyn Jaminet and James Hart then traded penalties to make the score 16-9 at half-time. Even then it was clear Perpignan were dominating up front.

