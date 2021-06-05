Perpignan power up for return to Top 14 | James Harrington

Perpignan returned to the Top 14 in style after a two-year break, comprehensively beating Biarritz 33-14 in yesterday evening’s ProD2 final at Montpellier’s GGL Stadium.
The Catalans had the better of an error-strewn opening half under the early evening sun, courtesy of a George Tilsley touchdown in the 11th minute, awarded without reference to the TMO despite the suspicion of a forward final pass.
Melvyn Jaminet and James Hart then traded penalties to make the score 16-9 at half-time. Even then it was clear Perpignan were dominating up front.
Another Biarritz infringement early on allowe...
