Skill of Leon Lloyd lit up the bearpit of Max’s Stade | Peter Jackson

As a boy growing up in Coventry, Leon Lloyd had a dream: “To score the winning goal for the Sky Blues in the FA Cup final.’’

On a May day in 1987, shortly before he could reach the grand old age of ten, he watched someone else beat him to it by accident, Gary Mabbutt’s own goal in extra-time giving Coventry their famous win over Spurs. Leon’s vision of staging an action replay vanished for good a couple of years later when a change of school ‘forced’ him to play rugby.

And so he set off on a journey which would climax with an achievement every bit as unique as his hometown’s surprising su...