You lot are subs right? | Nick Cain

THERE are three areas of the game that need urgent attention from the slow-motion laws committee at World Rugby, with clear solutions crying out for implementation, despite the huge importance of the concussion writ served on them this week.
First in the firing line is the now ever-present danger of the eight substitutes on the sidelines interfering with play. This is most likely when they go through their habitual warm-up routines in the in-goal area or, alternatively, when they are loitering with intent behind the posts waiting to become cheerleaders if their teammates in the starting 15 s...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login