Tackling below the wait won’t end the injury risks | Jeremy Guscott

AS a player I only remember getting KO’d once. It happened in a Bath second team game against Cardiff seconds when I was trying to score a try in the corner. All I can remember is a feeling the body tensing, and then looking up, which was basically me coming round. I was out for nano-seconds before being taken off. I do not remember much more about it, but I must have shown signs of being knocked out otherwise I wouldn’t have been taken off.

Overall, I cannot recall a huge amount about the matches I played. Most of the memories are pretty vague. This is not surprising given the numbe...