Well it’s over with no surprises and with the usual back-slapping congratulations for a job well done, only it wasn’t.

Yes, it was a win and a win is a win as far as the players are concerned, but Eddie Jones seems to have lost his way with an England team that is so one dimensional as to make me wonder if he really is the coach that people say?

His history has seen him have ‘bit parts’ in other people’s success but without any major wins of his own, as he has usually been moved on after a few years.

The RFU extension till the 2023 World Cup is the first time he has been granted a long-ter...