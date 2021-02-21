Decision time, Eddie – put down the yo-yos!

NICK CAIN

READ HIS EXPERT OPINION EVERY WEEK

OWEN Farrell’s place in the England team has been sacrosanct during Eddie Jones’ tenure as coach.

However, the showdown with Wales on Saturday could change that, with England on the cliff-edge of a mediocre Six Nations campaign if they cannot get over the line in Cardiff.

The reliance on Farrell has been accentuated by Jones’ decision to make him captain after calling time on Dylan Hartley’s international career leading into the 2019 World Cup.

Now Jones is at another crossroads, not just in ter...