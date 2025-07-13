Jeremy Guscott: I see too much clunk and not enough click with the British and Irish Lions

Before you get to the last two provincial matches of a Lions tour, the head coach knows what his best team look like, and that’s why we saw Andy Farrell’s strongest team picked against the Brumbies ten days out from the first Test.

However, because we haven’t seen a really emphatic performance so far from this 2025 squad – including against the Brumbies – it still gives one or two of those who faced the combined Australia/ New Zealand XV in Adelaide this weekend the chance to make a late burst.

Some of the Lions moves and breaks against the Brumbies were world class, but overall I’m sur...