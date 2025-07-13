Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions 36-24 Brumbies: Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell begin to get act together

Brumbies .......................... 24pts
Tries: Tualima 4, Toole 37, Creighton 51, Bowron 76
Conversions: R Lonergan 52, Debreczeni 76

British & Irish Lions ..... 36pts
Tries: Chessum 15, Lowe 29, Smith 40, Ringrose 47, van der Flier 68
Conversions: Russell 30, 40, 48, 69
Penalty: Russell 62
Another day down under and another Lions win which did not get the juices flowing with the clock ticking to Saturday in Brisbane. No postcards home after this one, please.
Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn limped off after 25 minutes with a knee injury and was scanned in Adelaide on Thursday but...

