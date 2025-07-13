Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions Tour going past in a blink of an eye for Maro Itoje

Skipper Maro Itoje has seen time fly by on the current Lions tour and the first Test match is rushing into view next weekend in Brisbane.
The second row, a Lion in New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021, reckons the current trip is going by in a flash and the time for business has arrived quicker than he imagined.
Andy Farrell’s squad flew to Australia on June 21, from Dublin post the Argentina game, and the last three weeks have gone by in the blink of an eye down under according to the captain with matches happening every three or four days.
Blink of an eye
The 30-year-old said: “I d...

