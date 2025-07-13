Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions: Maro Itoje paying the price for putting Bundee Aki in charge of fines

Bundee Aki Lions

Maro Itoje admits he has made one major blunder in his time as Lions captain – putting Bundee Aki in charge of the fines committee.
Irish centre Aki  is now head of punishments on tour for crimes such as arriving late, like Owen Farrell, Ben White and Blair Kinghorn, or wearing the wrong kit.
Itoje explained: “Bundee was desperate. Honestly, he was desperate to be in it. So, I said, ‘okay, yeah, let him do it’.
“I’m slightly regretting it now. The phrase, I learnt it in politics, is ‘power corrupts but absolute power corrupts absolutely’. That definitely applies to Bundee.”

...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions