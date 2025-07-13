Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions Diary: A Raider who hits the target

With rugby league the biggest sport in town, and NRL a lesson in how union should market itself, Ben Earl found himself in conversation with Ricky Stuart, the Canberra Raiders’ coach this week.
Stuart, a former Kangaroos half-back, is massive value in press conferences once saying post-match, after a Raiders defeat, ‘I’ll look like a whinger, which I don’t really give a s*** about, but when you get a game out there where it’s 8–1 in penalties, I just think it needs a discussion’.”
Earl said: “As a rugby league fan, as a Raiders fan, to speak to someone like him who’s been through everythin...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions