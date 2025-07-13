Taniela Tupou makes most of Joe Schmidt’s message ahead of British and Irish Lions Tests

Taniela Tupou revealed a message from Joe Schmidt sparked the recovery that saw him named in the Wallabies squad for the Lions Test series on Friday.

The tight-head prop had been out of favour but was given a lifeline by Schmidt when he announced his 36-man party in Brisbane two days ago.

Tupou played for the Waratahs, who were beaten 21-10 by the Lions last Saturday in Sydney, getting 56 minutes before being replaced and that was enough for Schmidt.

And Tupou said a text from the Kiwi had allowed him to relax in what was effectively a trial and put to bed the stresses of playing that have ...