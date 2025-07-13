Alex Mitchell happy to take on a heavy workload for British and Irish Lions

Alex Mitchell has been a busy man in Australia but prefers seeing live action than being flogged on the training grounds down under.

The England scrum-half was involved in the Lions first five games, starting with Argentina in Dublin, and was on the bench again yesterday for the clash with an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide.

The early injury to Wales star Tomos Williams, and the late arrival of Ben White as his replacement, has increased the Northampton man’s workload but Mitchell is relishing the task because the alternative is far less pleasant.

The 28-year-old said: “I would rather play...