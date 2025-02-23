Adam steers Fylde to comfortable win

By WILL JUDD

FYLDE saw off Lymm in some style with a string of good scores in an entertaining game.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when Freddie Reader scored after a superb dummy, with a neat conversion by Will Hunt.

It got even better after 25 minutes when a converted penalty was followed by another Reader try.

But when Fylde’s Mike Walton was sin-binned Lymm made the most of their advantage, and Joseph Senior dived over in a corner.

A Sam Windsworth conversion left the game 15-7at half-time, despite a late yellow card for Lymm’s Jack Stride.

Fylde came out...