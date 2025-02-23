Otley hit Bills with a seven-try blast

National 2 N

By NICK DOYLE

Otley.......................... 51

Billingham.............. 15

OTLEY moved up to tenth with an emphatic win over Billingham – Callum Irvine scoring 22 points for the hosts.

Peter Evans and Irvine traded penalties before a 15-metre rolling maul led to Ryan Gibson claiming Otley’s opening try.

Billingham replied when Adam Brown stumbled over as he was tackled close to the posts. Evans added the conversion.

Otley retook the lead as the first half ended when Eddie Crossland twice got the ball to Irvine by pass and kick to see him over. The fu...