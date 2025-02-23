Black day for hosts after the visitors’ hot start

By STEPHEN BULL

BLACKHEATH caught their hosts Mowden Park cold by scoring after two minutes through Cavubati, and the scores kept coming throughout the first half as the visitors laid the platform for an easy win.

A second try, this time by Smart, came as Blackheath dominated the set piece.

Holland touched down a third after a rolling maul before further tries from Baldwin, Harding and Burns took the score to a resounding 0-40 at half-time.

Excellent kicking from Ffitch saw him add five conversions.

TEAMS

DARLINGTON: Lloyd, Johnson, Frankland, Law, Trees, Newton, Preston, Gecer, ...