I want to be there in 2029 -Sheehan

■ By ADAM HATHAWAY

DAN Sheehan has been one of the stars of the Lions tour which finished yesterday in Sydney – and has already circled the 2029 trip to New Zealand in his diary.
The Ireland hooker will be 30 then, and after leading the Lions against Western Force in the opener down under on this trip, could easily be in the captaincy shake-up.
There is plenty of water to pass under the bridge before then, but Sheehan has had the time of his life in Australia and is a winning Lion to boot.
After quizzing previous tourists, like Jack Conan and Tadhg Furlong, on what to...

