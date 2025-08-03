Connect with us

Latest News

Furlong times it just right to fire for Lions

TADHG Furlong timed his run back from injury perfectly to make into the Lions Test team and join the immortals.
Furlong’s start in yesterday’s third Test in Sydney was his ninth in succession – level with Alun Wyn Jones and only behind RH ‘Rhys’ Williams and Tony O’Reilly on 10, Graham Price on 12 and Willie John McBride away in the distance with 15.
But the tighthead might not have made it as a persistent calf injury interrupted his season and he was off the boil at the start of the tour to Australia.
Furlong, 32, knows how to get himself r...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News