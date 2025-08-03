Connect with us

McGuigan a Falcon again

HOOKER George McGuigan has rejoined Newcastle Falcons for a third spell on a one-year contract.
Newcastle, who finished bottom of the Premiership last season with two wins from 18 games, are on the verge of being taken over by energy drinks giant Red Bull.
McGuigan, 32, left the club to join Gloucester in 2022. His contract at Kingsholm was was cancelled by mutual consent in March and he joined Ospreys on a short-term deal.
“It’s been a difficult year so I’m looking forward to getting back to the club I call home, and hopefully showing everybody I’ve stil...

