Rees-Zammit is on his way home

WALES and Lions wing Louis Rees-Zammit is returning to rugby union 18 months after he sensationally quit the game to pursue a career playing American football.
Rees-Zammit, right, had spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play in a regular-season game.

The former Gloucester ace, 24, who has 32 Wales caps and was a Lion in 2021, has not revealed which club he will join. He wrote on social media: “I’ve decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby. It’s been a great experience, but it’s time to come home. I’ve decide...

