I’ve learnt new way to play, says Russell

FINN Russell has proved yet again he is the man for the big occasion on the current Lions tour – capping the best campaign of his career.
The 32-year-old joined the Lions in Dublin, ahead of the flight to Australia, as Premiership and Challenge Cup winner with Bath, his first major trophies for a decade.
Russell can now add Lions series winner to his expanding CV and reckons he is more rounded player than the one who toured, briefly, in 2017 and then in 2021.
Russell, below, said: “I’ve just learnt another style of rugby to play. Being at Bath, it’s a dif...

