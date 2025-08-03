Connect with us

Gilpin: World Cup will be competitive

■By ADAM HATHAWAY

WORLD Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin has hit back claims that the next men’s global tournament in Australia in 2027 will be full of mismatches.
The number of teams has been expanded from 20 to 24 for that version of the World Cup with a round of 16 introduced.
Hong Kong China, Spain, Zimbabwe and Portugal are among the countries already qualified with more to come before the draw in December.
Portugal were hammered 106-7 by a shadow Irish team recently and fears are growing the tournament could be marred by walkovers.
But Gilpin pointed to Portug...

