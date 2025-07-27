Keenan’s last-gasp lunge seals epic victory

By NICK CAIN in Melbourne

Australia ........................... 26pts

Tries: Slipper 23, Gordon 29, Wright 31

Conversion: Lynagh 29

Penalties: Lynagh 5, 11, 54

British & Irish Lions ..... 29pts

Tries: Sheehan 16, Curry 35, Jones 38, Beirne 60, Keenan 79

Conversions: Russell 39, 61

Top of the world: Hugo Keenan is carried off the pitch at the MCG as the Lions celebrate winning the series

PICTURES: Getty Images and Alamy

AT last a match of fire and brimstone, and a phenomenal multi-phase last-gasp try by the Lions full back Hugo Keenan which sealed not only an epic come...