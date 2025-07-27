Such fantastic drama, a sporting spectacular

JEREMY GUSCOTT

THE Lions second Test win over Australia at the MCG in Melbourne last night had everything. It was a match of fantastic sporting drama, played in a great stadium, between two teams who gave their all – and with the Lions clinching the series, which for someone like me, who has skin in the game having been a Lion, it couldn’t have been better.

It was a brilliant game of rugby, in which the swings in momentum were riveting, and from where I was sitting it seemed as if there were 90,000 people cheering their lungs out, whether for the Lions or the Wallabie...