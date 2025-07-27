Connect with us

Osborne: Barrett a great help for me

By ADAM HATHAWAY

Versatile: Jamie Osborne

JAMIE Osborne hit the ground running on his first Lions tour after a season spent with Jordie Barrett at Leinster prepared him for the big time.
The versatile back arrived in Australia two weeks ago, as cover for Blair Kinghorn, then scored twice in Tuesday’s 24-19 win over the First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne.
Osborne started that game in the centre, scoring one try from midfield, then was shunted to the wing for 63 minutes when Darcy Graham came off, going over for his second from the flank.
