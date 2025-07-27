Connect with us

WRU investiges hotel complaints

THE WRU is investigating several complaints after the Wales under 20 squad allegedly caused damage at a hotel in Italy during their stay for the recent World Championship.
The Hotel Capital in Rovigo said they found holes in the walls of the rooms the team, who finished eighth in the tournament, stayed in, as well as broken locks on some doors and damage to bikes owned by the hotel.
It also said the group had been “disrespectful”, walking around without tops and trousers in front of other guests and playing loud music until late.
Reports also suggest some members of th...

