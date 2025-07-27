Connect with us

Tuipulotu: Farrell gets it just right

By ADAM HATHAWAY

SIONE Tuipulotu missed out on his Melbourne homecoming yesterday because of a hamstring injury but is still living the dream down under.
Raised in Victoria and a former Rebels player Tuipulotu, right, had the second Test ringed in his diary before fate intervened.
But the centre, a try scorer in Brisbane, still had to pinch himself after that first Test win after a season interrupted by a pec injury that threatened his entire tour. "It was a lot of fun," said Tuipulotu. "It was probably just as I expected it, if not more. So intense, loud, the r...

