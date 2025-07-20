Ellis Genge bulks up to be a force with the British and Irish Lions

Ellis Genge has revealed how being a spare part on tour under Eddie Jones helped mould him into the Test Lion he became in Brisbane yesterday.

The loosehead, a starter against the Wallabies, was brought to Australia on England’s 2016 tour, which they won 3-0, did not play a minute on the trip but insists it turned him into the player he is today.

The 30-year-old and another tyro front rower, Kyle Sinckler, were apprentices well down the pecking order behind Mako Vunipola, Matt Mullan, Dan Cole and Paul Hill but were there to see what life as an international player looked like.

Genge was a ...