Andy Farrell warns – Prepare for an Aussie backlash

Lions boss Andy Farrell watched his side take a 1-0 lead in the series against the Wallabies then warned of an Aussie backlash in Melbourne.

The tourists won 27-19 in the Brisbane opener yesterday but were far from convincing against the sixth-best side in the world after leading 17-5 at the break.

Australia have only had one game to prepare, a shocker of a 21-18 win over Fiji a fortnight ago, and were missing powerhouses Will Skelton and Rob Valetini at Suncorp Stadium.

That duo are expected to be back next week at the MCG to boost a side who scrapped for 80 minutes yesterday and caught th...