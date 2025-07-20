I may opt for Wales, says England U20 star Kane James

Kane James is keeping his international options open, revealing he could yet represent Wales at senior level despite a memorable time with England U20s.

The Welsh-born Exeter Chiefs back row previously played for Wales U18s but switched to the Red Rose in 2024.

James was a standout figure in England’s recent U20 World Championship campaign and played a pivotal part in the group’s historic 2024 Six Nations and World Cup double, but he is not ruling out a future switch, citing the intense competition in England’s back row stocks as a factor.

Headlined by rising stars like Ted Hill, Guy Pepper...