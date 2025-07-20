Junior International Rugby
I may opt for Wales, says England U20 star Kane James
U20s World Championship: England’s title defence is ended with a whimper
5TH-6TH PLAY-OFF England .............40pts Tries: Tuipulotu 17, Ridl 21, Williams 36, Sela 52, Knight...
U20s World Championship: Italy rally past Wales as Irish edge out a dogged Spain
Italy, who were facing Wales for the third time this season, recorded their best...
U20s World Championship: South Africa down All Blacks to end 13 year wait
New Zealand ....................15pts Tries: Sa 16, Kunawave 79 Conversions: Cole 79 Penalties: Simpson 46...
U20s World Championship: Historic win for Los Pumitas to seal third place
Tries: Correa 5, Cambiasso 47, 55, Garcia Iandolino 61, Senillosa 65, Otano 72 Conversions:...