Jack Nowell on right road to lift La Rochelle

After a gruelling campaign in France’s Top 14, Jack Nowell returned to his native Cornwall this summer – not just to unwind, but to reset and rebuild ahead of what he hopes will be a far stronger third season with La Rochelle.

The former Exeter Chiefs and England back, now preparing for his 15th pre-season, used the time to reconnect with his roots, including taking on a spontaneous biathlon in St Ives - a challenge that tested him more than he expected.
“A mate messaged me and said did I want to do a biathlon – 2.5k run and 2.5k swim – happening in St Ives,” explained Nowell.
“I’d had a fe...

