Paul Rees: Northampton Saints paid the price for battling on two fronts

Paul Rees continues his summer series reviewing the Premiership season, with the focus this week on Northampton

Northampton Saints finished two off the bottom of the Premiership a year after beating Bath to clinch the title, but showed they had not regressed by reaching the Champions Cup final and pushing Bordeaux-Begles all the way in Cardiff.

Shades of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, two Premier League teams who spent most of last season wallowing in the second half of the table but reached the Europa League final?

No, and not just because winning that has no more kudos than lift...