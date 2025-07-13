Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Peter Jackson: Bundee Aki takes the long road to be a British and Irish Lion

Back home amid the volcanic craters of South Auckland, a ‘very skinny kid’ would have seen Brian O’Driscoll’s reign as Lions captain come to a brutal end after 45 seconds.
Twenty years on from the pulverising spear tackle which smashed the Dubliner’s left shoulder within the first minute of a wretchedly one-sided series, the under-nourished teenager of yesteryear stands on the verge of surpassing O’Driscoll as the oldest Test Lion back of all.
Bundee Aki is on track to start against Australia in Brisbane next Saturday at the grand old age of 35. He will be the first back to do so at a sta...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions