Connect with us

Latest News

Worcester set to return with Coventry derby clash

WORCESTER Warriors’ first game back in professional rugby will be a derby at home against Coventry on the opening day of the new Championship season.
The match will take place at Sixways on Saturday, October 4 and will mark Warriors’ return to the sport for the first time since the former Premiership club were suspended in September 2022 before entering administration.
Worcester also face Ampthill, London Scottish, Nottingham, Cornish Pirates, Richmond and newly-promoted Chinnor at Sixways before the end of the year.
They go to last season’s champions Ealing in ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News