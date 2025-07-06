British and Irish Lions
Jeremy Guscott: British and Irish Lions need to be firing from the first whistle
More in British and Irish Lions
-
British and Irish Lions told: Beware Australian dirty tricks
Lions boss Andy Farrell warned his side to look out for Australian dirty tricks...
-
Maro Itoje: My British and Irish Lions Test place is not guaranteed
The rarified atmosphere of the Lions has driven Maro Itoje to raise his game...
-
This time, Jack Conan feels that he belongs in the British and Irish Lions squad
Jack Conan thought he gatecrashed his way into the Lions four years ago in...
-
I’m inspired by Tartan heroes – Pierre Schoeman
Scotland's Pierre Schoeman has revealed he has been inspired by Tartan props of the...