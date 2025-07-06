Connect with us

Jeremy Guscott: British and Irish Lions need to be firing from the first whistle

Maro Itoje says that he felt pressure to perform this week, but that’s just standard for a Lions tour, and even more so when you are the captain.
Itoje also knows that the expectations you have of yourself, and those coming at you from the outside, is a big part of professional sport.
When Maro was 16 he was trying to get into the England U18 team, and when he was 18 he was trying to get into the U20s – so he’s had a lot of experience at dealing with pressure.
Getting into a Lions Test team is the apex of rugby union achievement, and being involved in the world of pro sport brings pressur...

