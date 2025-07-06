Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Blair Kinghorn: Let British and Irish Lions run loose in France

Blair Kinghorn arrived on tour in Brisbane on Monday fresh from Toulouse’s Top 14 win and epic celebrations and joined the bandwagon that is gathering for a Lions tour of France.
The Scotsman said: “There would be no jetlag for starters. It would be pretty cool. I don’t know how happy the French clubs would be though because the Top 14 season is so gruelling and so long.
"But they the public would love it. It would be awesome.”
Kinghorn also revealed team-mate Thomas Ramos is a big Lions fan but it is off the radar for some of his other Toulouse pals.
“Thomas is dead keen,” he said.
“He watc...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions