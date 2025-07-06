Connect with us

Cheers! British and Irish Lions supporters can drink until 2am in Canberra

The good news for Lions fans heading to Canberra for the game against the Brumbies is that bars have been given permission to stay open until 2am.
The match has been declared a special event by the ACT government so pubs don’t even have to apply for the late licence.
Night-time Economy Minister Tara Cheyne said: “The British and Irish Lions have a huge following that go with them on tour all over the world, they’re coming to Australia in droves, and we want to ensure they’re going to have the best time possible.”
Many fans will be heading to The Dock, in Kingston, which is co-owned by former...

