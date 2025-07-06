Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions Diary: Props set up a secret society

TRP can report an early split in the Lions camp which has been instigated by Ireland tighthead Finlay Bealham.

Bealham has formed a prop club for the six on tour including Ellis Genge, Andrew Porter and Pierre Schoeman which meets daily for a catch-up and no-one else is allowed in – even the hookers.
Colourful Scotland prop Schoeman, a massive character on this trip, said: “We are like bison, migrating together.
"We have a secret meeting every night, Finlay started it and now all the props have bought in.
"We stick together and have a tea after every training session, and we get to meet eac...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions