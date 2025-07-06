British and Irish Lions Diary: Props set up a secret society

TRP can report an early split in the Lions camp which has been instigated by Ireland tighthead Finlay Bealham.

Bealham has formed a prop club for the six on tour including Ellis Genge, Andrew Porter and Pierre Schoeman which meets daily for a catch-up and no-one else is allowed in – even the hookers.

Colourful Scotland prop Schoeman, a massive character on this trip, said: “We are like bison, migrating together.

"We have a secret meeting every night, Finlay started it and now all the props have bought in.

"We stick together and have a tea after every training session, and we get to meet eac...