Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lions 52-12 Queensland Reds: Maro Itoje proves he is the right man for the job

Queensland Reds ...........12pts
Tries: Toomaga-Allen 8, Flook 26s
Conversion: McLaughlin-Phillips 9

British & Irish Lions ..... 52pts
Tries: Freeman 20, 60; Porter 29, van der Merwe 36, Itoje 45, Morgan 56, Jones 65, Ringrose 80+5
Conversions: Russell 20, 30, 37, 46; Smith 57, 61
Maro Itoje’s Lions pulled off a routine win against the Reds in the match that launched thousands of headlines and saw the tour erupt onto the news agenda.
Captain Maro Itoje used the game on Wednesday to make a statement about his personal form with a powerful all-court performance on the pitch but all tha...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions