Connect with us

International Rugby

Steve Borthwick: Argentina a tough challenge

England will need to show that they cope with Argentina’s transition game if they are to succeed away to Los Pumas, according to head coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick and his team have flown out to South America for a two-Test series against the world’s fifth-ranked side before travelling to Washington DC to take on the USA.
And any danger that they might take the task lightly was quickly extinguished when Argentina ran in three tries in a historic 28-24 win over the British & Irish Lions in Dublin last weekend.
Borthwick said: “Argentina are an enthusiastic, committed team who score fa...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby