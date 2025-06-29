Steve Borthwick: Argentina a tough challenge

England will need to show that they cope with Argentina’s transition game if they are to succeed away to Los Pumas, according to head coach Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick and his team have flown out to South America for a two-Test series against the world’s fifth-ranked side before travelling to Washington DC to take on the USA.

And any danger that they might take the task lightly was quickly extinguished when Argentina ran in three tries in a historic 28-24 win over the British & Irish Lions in Dublin last weekend.

Borthwick said: “Argentina are an enthusiastic, committed team who score fa...