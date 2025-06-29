Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Lift-off for British and Irish Lions as Henry Pollock runs riot

Lions boss Andy Farrell refused to go overboard after another episode of the Henry Pollock Show in his side’s 54-7 win over Western Force in Perth yesterday.

And Farrell has an injury worry after Tomos Williams limped off with a hamstring problem after scoring his second try of the game on 47 minutes.
The Welshman will be assessed this morning with Farrell waiting to make a call if a replacement is needed with England’s Jack van Poortvliet and Scotland’s Ben White next in line.
Pollock had a hand in two tries, got yellow carded and had a scuffle with Force lock Darcy Swain on another day wh...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions