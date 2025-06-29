Lift-off for British and Irish Lions as Henry Pollock runs riot

Lions boss Andy Farrell refused to go overboard after another episode of the Henry Pollock Show in his side’s 54-7 win over Western Force in Perth yesterday.

And Farrell has an injury worry after Tomos Williams limped off with a hamstring problem after scoring his second try of the game on 47 minutes.

The Welshman will be assessed this morning with Farrell waiting to make a call if a replacement is needed with England’s Jack van Poortvliet and Scotland’s Ben White next in line.

Pollock had a hand in two tries, got yellow carded and had a scuffle with Force lock Darcy Swain on another day wh...