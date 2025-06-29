British and Irish Lions: Tadhg Beirne’s buzzing for the real thing

Tadhg Beirne is finally revelling in a proper Lions tour in Australia after being robbed of the full experience four years ago in South Africa.

The Irishman is one of two players, with centre Sione Tuipulotu, to start both the 28-24 defeat to Argentina in Dublin last Friday and yesterday’s 54-7 win over Western Force in Perth.

Those two games had a combined crowd of around nearly 100,000 with both the Aviva Stadium and the Optus Stadium rocking.

Rewind to 2021 in South Africa and with the pandemic raging the Lions were forced to play the Springboks behind closed doors, with only a handful o...