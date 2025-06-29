Connect with us

RFU Board appoints Sir James Wates as new chair to replace Sir Bill Beaumont

Big Bill

Sir James Wates CBE has been appointed as Chair of the RFU Board, replacing interim Chair, Sir Bill Beaumont.
Wates has had a distinguished career in the construction and business sectors, and has a long involvement in community rugby at Dorking RFC where he played age grade and adult rugby, and where he holds the role of honorary VP.
The selection process was led by Polly Williams, senior independent director on the RFU Board. She said: “We are thrilled to announce that Sir James Wates will be joining the RFU Board as the new Chair.
“He was an outstanding candidate, unanimously chosen, and ...

