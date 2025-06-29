Dasher Elliot Daly times it just right once again for British and Irish Lions

Elliot Daly has a knack of timing a run to peak form in a Lions year and has repeated the trick this year to be a tourist for the third time.

Daly skipped last summer’s England tour to Japan and New Zealand to be at the birth of his daughter but his career has been reborn this year.

The versatile Saracens back missed the trip with Steve Borthwick’s side to support wife Michelle and new arrival Orla while the likes Tommy Freeman, Manny Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade and George Furbank filled positions Daly could have played in.

Daly forced his way back into the England squad for the autumn interna...